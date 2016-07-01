Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
Alice J Friedemann
Alice J Friedemann

James Howard Kunstler
Jul 01, 2016
#278 Alice J. Friedemann is the author of "When Trucks Stop Running: Energy and the future of transportation.”  She is also the creator of the excellent website: http://energyskeptic.com/. Ms. Friedemann is perhaps best known for “Peak Soil,” edited by David Pimentel at Cornell, Tad Patzek at U.C. Berkeley, and Walter Youngquist (author of “Geodestinies”). She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her interest in oil began at 10 on a family vacation when the car was running on empty in Death Valley and it was 120 F in the shade.  After researching Hubbert's Peak in 2000, Alice realized the world couldn't run on empty beer-cans-painted-black solar collectors like the one she'd help build in the 1973 energy crisis, and became a science writer, focusing on Peak Oil and related issues.

