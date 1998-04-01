This building could be anything: the National College of Mortuary Science? A hog rendering works? A brake-lining assembly plant? The out-patient dental clinic for the medium security prison? In fact, it's the public library in Lansing, Michigan. To make up for the building's complete failure to convey any meaning, we get the cartoon landscape of the Michigan woods in front. Or did the street trees just creep up onto the lawn to have a party? Who knows. . . ?