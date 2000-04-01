Another fabulous production in the fairytale town of Wilton, New York -- the bottomless repository of architectural garbage 1.5 miles northeast of Saratoga Springs. Here at the intersection of Route 50 and Old Gick Road (yes, that's really its name), this interesting tombstone-style plinth has lately been planted. Its purpose is to signify that a Lowe's home improvement "big box" store has landed somewhere in the vicinity. But where? Well, folks, granted that point-and-shoot optics make for a little distortion. . . but honest-to-God the Lowes is so far away from the intersection that it may have a different zip-code than its sign. The corner of the building is visible just to the right of the aluminum utility pole. By the way, that's an Appleby's "neighborhood" fry-pit directly behind the plinth. There goes the neighborhood. . . .