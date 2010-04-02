A perennial favorite here at EOTM, architect Frank Gehry poses in front of his latest tortured building, the Las Vegas branch of the Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Brain Health building, a real masterpiece of irony, insofar as it seems to say, "...this is your brain on Frank Gehry...." If I had a problem with my brain, I would not be reassured arriving at this place. The implicit sadism is impressive.

Interesting side note: Lou Ruvo was a liquor distributor. He got a building with the D.T's.