James Howard Kunstler is an American author, social critic, and public speaker known primarily for his work on urban planning, architecture, and the built environment. Born on October 19, 1948, Kunstler gained widespread recognition for his book The Geography of Nowhere (1993), which critiques the sprawl, automobile dependency, and poor design of suburban America. He has also written several other books, such as Home from Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, and The Long Emergency, the last of which discusses the potential consequences of peak oil and the decline of industrial society.

Kunstler is a vocal advocate for walkable communities, sustainable devel-opment, and a return to traditional urban design principles. He has been a frequent guest on various media outlets and has delivered numerous talks on these subjects.

In addition to his work as an author and social critic, Kunstler has pursued his passion for painting. Kunstler's artwork often focuses on landscapes, town-scapes, and other scenes that reflect his interest in the built environment and traditional urban design. In this collection of paintings, you will find most of his artwork, which showcases his paintings along with a personal description of the artwork subject matter, historical context, and artistic significance. His dual talents as a writer and painter contribute to his unique perspective on urban planning and the importance of creating sustainable, aesthetically pleasing communities. Interested buyers of the original artwork can contact James Howard Kunstler by visiting: kunstler.com/gallery

