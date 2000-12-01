Biloxi, Mississippi, again. A tourist trap on Highway 90, formerly a grand beachfront avenue on the Gulf of Mexico, now "improved" into a wilderness of curb-cuts, parking lagoons, signage, and the usual furnishings of our drive-in Utopia. Paradoxically, the shark's head portion of this ensemble is probably its best feature -- putting aside any considerations of kitsch or "camp," ( that is, the love of vulgarity for its own sake.) No, what gets me, really, is the quality of the pink building behind Sharky. In a perfect world its function would be a poodle euthenasia center