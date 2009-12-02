Does anyone doubt that the architecture profession has its collective head further up its ass than just about any other – except perhaps politics? Behold the proposed London Digital Cloud project; three skyscrapers made of miracle materials terminating in bubble-shrouded observation platforms.

A report from the BBC Website explains it in detail:

The unconventional structure was originally envisaged as a centre piece of the city's Olympic village....

Its designers plan to raise the funds to build it by asking for micro-donations from millions of people.



"It's really about people coming together to raise the Cloud," Carlo Ratti, one of the architects behind the design from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) told BBC News.

The schematics

What you do up there

