Presenting the new Broad Art Foundation Museum (thank you Eli and Edythe Broad) proposed for the art ghetto of downtown Los Angeles – down the street from the Frank Gehry designed Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Another disorienting stunner to confound the sore beset denizens of this hopeless city, designed by the firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

It reminds me of the old joke: Is that the building? Or the box that the building came in?

Check out the interior. Hard to imagine a more baleful setting for art – though most art these days must be regarded as "so-called art" in the same sense that this is a "so-called museum."

Not to be too fusty about it, but how might you mount even "so-called art" on the walls here?

Check out the incredible bleakness of the LA art ghetto's main drag in this videoembedded when you scroll down the page.

Thanks to Eli E for alerting us!