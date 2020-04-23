Gallery 11
En plein air paintings by JHK 2018 & 2019 (+ 2003 & 2004)
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2018 and 2019, except for two that date from way back in 2003, 2004, previously unpublished. All were painted sur le motif. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
The Dix Bridge at Clark’s Mills
Close to Home (House in Rupert, Vermont)
The Rice Seed-Packing Factory, Cambridge, NY
Junk Car, Argyle, NY — SOLD
Schoolhouse Hill, September
Schoolhouse Hill, October
Farmhouse on Center Falls Road, January
Building the New Bridge over the Battenkill, Clark’s Mills
Dunbar Road in October
Route 153 in September
RV and Barn with Corn, Hebron, New York — SOLD
An Artist on his Motif
(James L. McElhinny Painting off Skellie Road, Greenwich, NY 2003)
Woman Reading on a Rainy Day, 2004 — SOLD
Larry’s House, Cambridge, New York
Springtime, Off Route 40, North Easton, New York — SOLD
Route 372, September
House in Valley Falls, NY, April
Hudson River from the Dix Bridge, October (small)
Ballard’s House, Center Falls, Spring — SOLD
Hay Rolls off Dunbar Road, Cambridge, New York
Sacred Heart Lake September —SOLD
The Summit — SOLD
THE BOOK
