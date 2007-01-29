Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

The Bridge at Northumberland, Fall

The Bridge at Northumberland, Spring

Ruins of the Trolley Bridge at Clark's Mills

Dam at Clark's Mills, Fall

Bacon Hill

Battenkill off Windy Hill Road in Winter — SOLD

Lilac Tree in the Yard

Ramps at Exit 28 of I-87 on a Summer Day — SOLD

The Railroad Bridge over the Sacandaga River at Lake Luzerne

Far Meadows on a Summer Evening

After the Blizzard Where I Used to Live — SOLD

Hodgsen Place, Saratoga

The Camp at Schroon Lake

Bloomfield Road Evening

Bullard's House

Farm in Washington Farm

Champlain Canal Meets the Hudson River at Northumberland

Bloomfield Road Cloud Study

