Gallery 3
En plein air paintings by JHK 1990s
Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
The Bridge at Northumberland, Fall
The Bridge at Northumberland, Spring
Ruins of the Trolley Bridge at Clark's Mills
Dam at Clark's Mills, Fall
Bacon Hill
Battenkill off Windy Hill Road in Winter — SOLD
Lilac Tree in the Yard
Ramps at Exit 28 of I-87 on a Summer Day — SOLD
The Railroad Bridge over the Sacandaga River at Lake Luzerne
Far Meadows on a Summer Evening
After the Blizzard Where I Used to Live — SOLD
Hodgsen Place, Saratoga
The Camp at Schroon Lake
Bloomfield Road Evening
Bullard's House
Farm in Washington Farm
Champlain Canal Meets the Hudson River at Northumberland
Bloomfield Road Cloud Study
THE BOOK
You can own Jim’s paintings in book form. For information, click here.