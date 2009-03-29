Hudson River Gorge at Corinth with Sumac Tree

The Hydroelectric Dam at Fort Miller

The Factory Ruins at Fort Edward

The Death Car at Porter's Corners

The H & V Factory at Clark's Mills, Spring

The Falls of the Hudson at Hadley

Mark Walp Painting in the Fall at Clark's Mills

The Railroad Bridge over the Sacandaga River at Hadley, Fall

Brian's Studio Barn -- NFS

The Ruined House in Northumberland

Dead Pontiac, Spring

Dead Pontiac, Summer

Boat and Bridge, Clark's Mills

Greene Road, Fall

House on Woodlawn, Snow and Shadows

Barn and house in Snow

Christmas Cookies

Sumacs in Snow, Clark's Mills

THE BOOK