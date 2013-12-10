These paintings were done in 2011 – 2014, after I moved to Washington County, New York (15 miles east of Saratoga Springs). Washington County lies between the Hudson River and the Vermont border and the terrain is a series of foothills and ridges going east toward the Green Mountains. The Battenkill River is a major tributary of the Hudson. It runs from around Manchester, Vermont, down through my little town of Greenwich (an old factory village). The area contains many industrial ruins. My primary interest is the human imprint on this particular landscape. Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

PCB Dredge on the Hudson River at Fort Miller

ML’s New Farm in Greenwich in August – SOLD

The Ruins of the Railroad Trestles across the Hudson River at Thompson, New York

The Cambridge, New York, Community Garden in August — SOLD

Demolition of the Factory at Valley Falls, New York — SOLD

Factory Ruins on Hill Street, Greenwich, New York

The Hydroelectric Dam on the Battenkill at Clark’s Mills, New York, with Yellow Iris – SOLD

SUV and Cows on Dunbar Road – SOLD

Battenville, New York, in Late May

Cows and Corn, Greenwich, New York, Late September – SOLD

Looking East From Bacon Hill Across the Hudson Valley — SOLD

The Village of West Hebron From Patterson Hill — SOLD

Kayakers at the Spring hole on the Battenkill — SOLD

Low Water on the Battenkill With Kayaks

The Lone Pine on Owl Kill Road, Cambridge, New York

The Dix Bridge Across the Hudson River at Clark’s Mills

The Bridge at Battenville in Late April

THE BOOK