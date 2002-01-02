This semi-circle-jerk of flags is the new Veterans Memorial Park in Wilton, New York (the asteroid belt of junk architecture two miles north of Saratoga Springs). Bounded on three sides by parking lots and the fourth side by a five-lane commercial highway. it must be understood not as a civic gathering place but as a supernatural totem assemblege designed to ward off criticism directed against the train-wreck of big box stores and frypits surrounding it. Americans have become very nervous about the mess we've made of our country -- to the point that now only magic will avail to relieve our guilt and suffering.