If the Denver Art Museum ever goes bust, perhaps it can become the National Clown Museum. Notice the colorful "balloon" ornaments on the gaily painted steel security door. That's supposed to make up for the fact this looks like the entrance to Death Row. I especially like the down-ramp that greets you immediately inside, with the cute yellow institutional steel piping and the cheerful blue steel wire mesh fencing. The Prozac dispenser is hidden behind the concrete fortification.