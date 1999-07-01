Did the mother ship from "Independence Day" land in Boston and get a brick veneer skin job? No, this is the rear of Boston's City Hall (by Kallman, McKinnell and Knowles,1968) as it faces Congress Street. Is it possible to contemplate walking past this thing without a ten mg dose of xanax? I don't think so. Meanwhile, the geniuses at the Harvard Medical School Psychiatry Division across town are probably wracking their giant brains to figure out why agoraphobia is such a problem in America.