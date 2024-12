If you squint at this gambrel mansardic monstrosity for a while it begins to look like the top of a cartoon burgler's head (note the "mask" with the two window "eyes") peering at you from a ditch behind the highway. This typological enigma is the Playmore Farms Motel on Route 9 south of Saratoga Springs, NY, a nice illustration of what you get when skill, talent, and precedent are deducted from "creativity."