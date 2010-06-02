Sculpture made of decomissioned shipping containers at 24th and Lawrence Streets in downtown Denver, Colorado. Submitted by Daniel Jennings, who writes:

"When I first saw this thing I thought there had been a truck accident.... It is in the middle of Denver’s favorite homeless hangout, right in front of the main homeless shelter and across the street from the Mission."

I suppose the creative rearrangement of our industrial detritus is about all we are able to aspire to these days. Even an exhausted culture tries to make an effort. But is the outcome pathos or bathos?