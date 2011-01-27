KunstlerCast #142: Forecast 2011

James Howard Kunstler speaks about his annual forecast for 2011. Although there are a lot of people out there cheerleading for a "recovery," JHK believes it's time for a reset. He foresees food shortages, financial strain and political troubles ahead.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
