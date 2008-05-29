KunstlerCast #16: Peak Oil New Zealand

A listener from New Zealand asks JamesHoward Kunstler what peak oil holds in store for his island nation. The picture isn't pretty. Kunstler says the Kiwis better watch their backs. China, Japan and even Australia could all pose threats to New Zealand as they face shortages in the new energy future. At the end of the program, a cast of listeners sounds off. We hear from a black man in Queens who is not African-American, a former Long Island nanny, and an urban planner from Canada who asks Jim to lay off the planners, dude.

(Info about program and theme music at KunstlerCast.com)

Direct Download (10 MB): KunstlerCast_16.mp3