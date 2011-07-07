KunstlerCast #163: Triumph of the City - Part 2

JHK continues his critique of Ed Glaeser's talk from recent Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU 19) and the ideas presented in his best-selling book Triumph of the City. Sponsor: Orion Magazine.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
