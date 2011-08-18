KunstlerCast #169: Will TLE Put an End to Spontaneous Behavior?

A listener asks Jim if American’s cherished character trait of spontaneity is bound to car dependency. JHK shares his thoughts on the American National Character and how it may change during The Long Emergency.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
