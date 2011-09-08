KunstlerCast #172: Jeff Goodell on Climate Change

JHK and Duncan are joined by Jeff Goodell, environmental writer for Rolling Stone magazine and author of "How to Cool the Planet" and "Big Coal." Jeff speaks about global warming and some of the efforts to cool the planet through man-made projects.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post