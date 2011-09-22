KunstlerCast #173: Mexico City

Twelve years ago James Howard Kunstler visited Mexico City to write a chapter for his book "The City in Mind." He recently returned there to speak at a conference. In this podcast Jim shares his thoughts on the history, present state and future prospects for this major world city. Note: This episode includes cursewords.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
