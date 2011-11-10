KunstlerCast #180: Occupy Everything

James Howard Kunstler shares his thoughts on the Occupy movement sweeping America. It's going to be a dark and difficult time ahead for the U.S. and JHK thinks we may be heading into a period of mischief this spring. But he has a lot of faith in the younger generation because they're not cynical and they truly want to live in a country they're capable of caring about.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
