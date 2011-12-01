KunstlerCast #183: In World Made By Hand Country

Jim's finally found himself a new home, and it's right on the edge of the place that inspired the fictional town of Union Grove in his World Made By Hand novels. Duncan brings listeners along for the scenic drive from Troy up to Washington County, before the two tour his new village and meet some of the locals.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
