KunstlerCast #185: Duncan on Relocalize Vermont

In this episode, Duncan appears solo on a radio program called Relocalizing Vermont to talk about The KunstlerCast book and podcast and the influence that James Howard Kunstler has had on him. In this half-hour interview by Carl Etnier asks Duncan about the KunstlerCast came to be, why JHK alwasy seems to rip on Amory Lovins, the Y2K thing, and other topics. A caller from Britain asks about the prospects of re-villaging suburbia.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
