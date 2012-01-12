KunstlerCast #189: Irrational Cries to Demolish Infrastructure

After a tragic death, citizens in the Albany area are clamoring to tear down an old train bridge slated to become a bike-hike trail. JHK & Duncan examine this story and explain why we must save historic infrastructure like the bridge in question.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
