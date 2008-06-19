Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast #19: Wishful Thinking
Jun 19, 2008
Religious activists are praying at Washington DC gas stations for cheaper fuel. James Howard Kunstler says that type of neurotic behavior isn't much different than the behavior of cargo cults in the South Pacific. The concept of getting something for nothing is widely accepted by American culture, and religion, too. But Jim feels spirituality in America might one day evolve into something worthy of more respect than the Jiminy Cricket, consumerist culture of today's suburban mega churches.  (Info about program and theme music at KunstlerCast.com)Direct Download (14 MB): KunstlerCast_19.mp3

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
