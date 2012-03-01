KunstlerCast #196: JHK's Veganism

JHK talks about his experience being a 97 percent vegan and how the American diet may change in the Long Emergency. Sponsor: http://cnu20.org
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post