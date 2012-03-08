KunstlerCast #197: Catherine Tumber on Small Cities - Part 1

James Howard Kunstler speaks by phone with Catherin Tumber, author of Small, Gritty, and Green: The Promise of America's Smaller Industrial Cities in a Low-Carbon World. Tumber is a journalist and historian and research affiliate in the Community Innovators Lab in MIT's Department of Urban Studies and Planning.Sponsor: http://cnu20.org
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
