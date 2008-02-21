KunstlerCast #2: Small Cities & Towns

James Howard Kunstler describes the impending end of cheap oil, which he calls The Long Emergency. Suburbia is a living arrangement with no future. Things are going to get pretty gnarly in the big cities, too. But small cities, that exist at a scale that can be rebuilt, are the places of the future. (Info about program and theme music at KunstlerCast.com)Direct Download: KunstlerCast_02.mp3
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post