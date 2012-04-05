KunstlerCast #200: Celebrating Four Years of Kasting

The KunstlerCast celebrates its 200th episode with listener suggested clips of favorite moments from the past four years. Duncan reads a special essay about meeting JHK at the shopping mall before retrieving some retired audio from the archive.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
