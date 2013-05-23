Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast #230 -- A Conversation with Charles Hugh Smith
KunstlerCast #230 -- A Conversation with Charles Hugh Smith

James Howard Kunstler
May 23, 2013
#230 -- JHK chats with Charles Hugh Smith of the blog Of Two Minds.com. Charles is also the author of many books, most lately "Why Things Are Falling Apart -- And What We Can Do About It." 

Charles describes it:

"…That things are falling apart--that is obvious. But why are they falling apart? The reasons are complex and global. Our economy and society have structural problems that cannot be solved by adding debt to debt. We are becoming poorer, not just from financial over-reach, but from fundamental forces that are not easy to identify or understand."

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
