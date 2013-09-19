Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 247 -- JHK Yaks with New Urbanist Andres Duany
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -43:42
-43:42

KunstlerCast 247 -- JHK Yaks with New Urbanist Andres Duany

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 19, 2013
Share

#247 -- Celebrating the 20thth anniversary of the publication of The Geography of Nowhere (and release for the first time of an E-book edition), JHK yaks with New Urbanist Andres Duany about the campaign to create more walkable communities and places worth caring about. Duany came to the USA as a child from Cuba in the late 1950s. He got his architecture degrees from Princeton and Yale. He formed the firm DPZ in Miami with his wife Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk and together they produced the most iconic projects of the New Urbanism (Seaside, Florida, and many others) as well as leading a movement to reform the suburban fiasco and all its governing regulations.

The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler