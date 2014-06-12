KunstlerCast 255

#255 – JHK yaks with Lynn Vannucci of Water Street Press (www.Waterstreetpressbooks.com) about the new model of book publishing in the digital age. Lynn has published four short-form novellas by JHK the past several years. Aspiring writers may be interested to discover that there is more of a market out there for you than the old mainstream New York publishing houses — most of which are now owned by gigantic conglomerates. Writing remains a tough racket, but there are new ways to find an audience.

The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.