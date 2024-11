JFK in free-ranging conversation with David Collum, who calls himself “the Paris Hilton of financial commentary.” Dave is also the distinguished Betty R Miller Professor of Chemistry and Chair in the Cornell University Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology. He is a savvy cat and fun to talk to about the disorders of contemporary banking and economics.

The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.