Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 264 -- JHK Yaks with Allen Crawford
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -40:38
-40:38

KunstlerCast 264 -- JHK Yaks with Allen Crawford

James Howard Kunstler
Feb 04, 2015
Share

Conversation with an aesthete. Graphic designer, blogger, dandy, and artist Allen Crawford (a.k.a. “Lord Whimsey”) yaks with JHK about the state of male presentation in America, the arc of cultural collapse, art, and Walt Whitman — he is the author of a beautifully illustrated hand-lettered volume of Whitman’s poem “Song of Myself,” published by Tin House Press and available at the usual suspects.

The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler