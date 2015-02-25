Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 265 --Yakking With Futurist Eric Garland
James Howard Kunstler
Feb 25, 2015
#265 — Futurist, Strategic Analyst, podcaster and rock and roll musician Eric Garland, taking with JHK from the troubled heartland city of St. Louis, Mo. Among other things, Eric and I talk about the Big Box shopping model, the contagion of business idiocy in the USA, the causes behind the Ferguson riots of 2014, and the current financial system as a raft of fraud going down a river of no return. His "Competitive Futures" podcast is available free on iTunes. His website is www.competitivefutures.com

