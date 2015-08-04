Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 269
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -41:14
-41:14

KunstlerCast 269

James Howard Kunstler
Aug 04, 2015
Share

Also known as Steve From Virginia, this week’s guest has a unique take on the nexus of energy, capital, and the destiny of industrial civilization. Steve writes: “The credit regime is falling apart under the weight of its own costs, not just in Europe. Government issue money ends a monopoly over a vital private good so that it becomes a public good, in this way the power of the banks to run our affairs is reduced. As a necessary component of this effort, the establishment must hold the financiers accountable for their crimes and negligence. The present conditions and schemes cannot be endured any longer. If the establishment refuses to act the citizens will take matters into their own hands, there will be revolutions.”

--From http://www.economic-undertow.com

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler