Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 273
James Howard Kunstler
Dec 13, 2015
Charles Marohn is the Founder and President of Strong Towns (Strongtowns.org), a non-profit advocacy organization focused on the financial predicament local governments find themselves in as a result of America's suburban experiment. Chuck has a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota's Institute of Technology and a Masters in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Minnesota's Humphrey Institute. Chuck and Jim are active members of the Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU.org) dedicated to improving the human habitat America.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
