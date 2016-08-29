KunstlerCast 280

Dmitry Orlov, the author of “Reinventing Collapse” and many other books, has become a publisher lately and, in his capacity as publisher and publicist, Dmitry and I will be chatting about the new book he just brought out,150 Strong; A Pathway to a Different Future by Rob O’Grady. 150 Strong is a valuable handbook for understanding the proper scale to successfully manage human affairs in the political scene of the coming decades, when the economies of everyday life contract to a far more local level than has been the case in late-stage Modernity. Rob O’Grady is an engineer and father of three who has been stirred to action by his reflections on environmental issues and his everyday encounters with the perversity of our current system. Trained in the discipline of “sustainability engineering,” he discerned early in his career that to talk of sustainability in the world of business and politics was “to pour from the empty into the void,” because the underlying context is subversive of such efforts.