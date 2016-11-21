KunstlerCast 283

283 Today I’m chatting with David Collum of Cornell University. Dave is Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology and Chair of Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology. He’s better known in the blogosphere as a witty and dauntless forecaster of finance and politics, and it’s always good to check in with him during times of turmoil

The Jonathan Haidt lecture at Duke, Oct, 2016, referenced in this podcast, “Why Universities Must Choose One Telos: Truth or Social Justice,” can be accessed here:

http://heterodoxacademy.org/2016/10/21/one-telos-truth-or-social-justice/