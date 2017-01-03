KunstlerCast 285

Today I’m chewing the gristle of finance with Byron King. Byron is a geologist who currently writes a newsletter, in association with economist Jim Rickards, entitled Rickards Gold Speculator with Byron King. It's published by Agora Financial, of Baltimore, www.agorafinancial.com. Over the course of his career, Byron worked in the oil industry, and has had extensive experience with other natural resource sectors. He also served for over 30 years, active and reserve, in the US Navy. He holds degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard and the US Naval War College.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
