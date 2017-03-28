KunstlerCast 289 -- David Collum, Fun with Financial Markets

[embed]http://traffic.libsyn.com/kunstlercast/KunstlerCast_289.mp3[/embed] Today I’m yakking with return guest David Collum, the Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University, who has become a popular presence on the internet commenting on the financial system and the related predicaments of our time. He’s also been involved in the campus culture wars and is not too shy to talk about it. Dave is a live wire and lots of fun. This podcast is sponsored by David McAlvany’s excellent firm, ICA, for assistance in adding precious metals to your investment portfolio and advice on managing them. Call 1-800-525-9556. Or go to McAlvany.com/kunstler to request information. Direct download: http://traffic.libsyn.com/kunstlercast/KunstlerCast_289.mp3 Please send questions and comments to jhkunstler@mac.com.

