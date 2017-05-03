KunstlerCast 291

Our pal and frequent guest, Dave Collum, suggested we have a chat with his pal Tony Greer, an independent global market analyst with 25 years of trading experience in and around Wall Street. He graduated from Cornell University in 1990 and spent the first ten years of his career trading currencies, commodities, and precious metals at UBS and Goldman Sachs. In February of 2000, he left Goldman Sachs to start his own firm, Machine Trading, in the belly of the dotcom bubble. After 2 years and a great experience, Tony segued into a fifteen year career as a top producing equity sales trader at several different broker dealers including Stuart Frankel & Co., Dahlman Rose & Co., and Bank Hapoalim, where Tony ran equity sales and trading. The common denominator across shops, as the equity market evolved and electronic trading became more prevalent, was the subscriber growth of the daily note Tony wrote to his clients. As Tony’s subscriber list grew to over 1,000 market professionals he decided to leave the execution business and launch the Morning Navigator, as a subscriber model newsletter. He describes the Morning Navigator, steeped in technical analysis and behavioral finance, as “the morning note you will read first” and he has met with great success thus far. Tony lives in Atlantic Beach, N.Y. with his wife of 17 years, Gerianne, and their 3 children.