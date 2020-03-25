Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 327
KunstlerCast 327

James Howard Kunstler
Mar 25, 2020
Gail Tverberg is an analyst who has been researching the connection between oil limits and the economy for nearly 10 years.  She writes a widely-followed blog called Our Finite World. Her background is as an actuary, working as a consultant to insurance companies. She also has a foot in the academic world, where she has lectured and written academic articles, and taught at the China’s University of Petroleum in Beijing.

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
