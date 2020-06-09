KunstlerCast 330

JHK hunkers down with Simons Chase, a new voice on the financial scene. Mr. Chase is the CIO and owner of independent investment firm, SC Capital Management LLC. He has over 20 years of media, finance and early-stage investing experience on the frontiers of emerging trends. He started his career as a structured finance banker in the oil & gas sector in Russia in the 1990s. His blog, LBS.co, explores trends in investing, economics and society.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
