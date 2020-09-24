Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 334
KunstlerCast 334

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 24, 2020
Charles A. S. Hall was born in Eastern Massachusetts in 1943, attended Colgate University, then Penn State University for a Masters in Ecology, then a PhD in Systems Ecology under Howard Odum at the University of North Carolina.  He was professor at Cornell University, University of Montana and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.  He is author, coauthor or editor of 14 books and 300 scientific papers, many in our leading scientific journals. Dr. Hall is noted especially for the concepts of Energy Return on Investment and BioPhysical  Economics, both applying the natural sciences to what is traditionally studied with conventional economics.  Currently he is retired and lives in Western Montana with his wife and their dog, but is very involved in developing a BioPhysiccsl Economics Institute.  

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
