KunstlerCast 341

KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler
Feb 23, 2021
Derrick Jensen is an author, teacher, activist, and small farmer. He is the author of more than twenty-five books, including A Language Older Than Words, The Culture of Make Believe, and Endgame. He was named “the Poet Philosopher of the Ecological Movement” by Democracy Now! and one of Utne Reader's “50 Visionaries Who Are Changing Your World.” He is the co-author of the new book Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It.  He lives in  Northern California

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
