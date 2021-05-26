KunstlerCast 344

Dr Tim Morgan is a leading exponent of the view that the economy is an energy system, not a financial one. This was set out in the report Perfect Storm – when Tim was global head of research at leading international finance firm Tullett Prebon – and in the book Life After Growth.

Since that book was published in 2013, his focus has been on modelling the economy as an energy system. His model – the Surplus Energy Economics Data System (SEEDS) – produces results that differ radically from models which accept the premise that energy and resources play no more than supporting roles in an economy shaped and driven by money.

His research can be found at https://surplusenergyeconomics.wordpress.com/

